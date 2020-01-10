Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mitchell's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at even-par for the round.

Mitchell hit his tee shot 330 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 eighth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.