J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

After a 318 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Spaun chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 5 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Spaun's tee shot went 213 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 5 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.