Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Sam Ryder buries 17-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 77 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
