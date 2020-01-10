-
Ryuko Tokimatsu putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Ryuko Tokimatsu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Ryuko Tokimatsu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryuko Tokimatsu to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Tokimatsu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tokimatsu to even for the round.
Tokimatsu got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tokimatsu to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Tokimatsu's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Tokimatsu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tokimatsu hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Tokimatsu to 2 over for the round.
