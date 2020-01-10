-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to Know: Matthew NeSmithOn board a Segway, 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and 2019-20 PGA TOUR rookie and North Augusta, South Carolina native Matthew NeSmith talks about where he comes from and what he is most looking forward to on TOUR.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matthew NeSmith hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 241 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Matthew NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
NeSmith hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
