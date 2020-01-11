Mark Hubbard hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 15 over for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to 4 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 6 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 7 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 8 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 7 over for the round.