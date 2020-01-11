-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers lands his 223-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.