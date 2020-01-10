-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith drains 21-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith rolls in a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a 273 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Smith hit his 221 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Smith hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Smith's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.