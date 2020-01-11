Kazuki Higa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Higa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Higa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higa at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higa had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higa to 1 over for the round.

Higa tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higa to 2 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Higa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higa to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Higa's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Higa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higa to 1 over for the round.