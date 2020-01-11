Kristoffer Ventura hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 over for the tournament.

After a 296 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Ventura chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ventura tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to 5 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 6 over for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 7 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 8 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 7 over for the round.