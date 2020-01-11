In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Martin Trainer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 16th, Trainer's 78 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.