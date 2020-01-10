-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
