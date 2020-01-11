-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 fifth, Hughes's 228 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
