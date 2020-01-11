-
Adam Long finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Long tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Long's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Long's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
