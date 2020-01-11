-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks 17-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Lanto Griffin jars a 17-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
