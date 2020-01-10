Nelson Ledesma hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Ledesma chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Ledesma's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Ledesma had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ledesma's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.