Mikumu Horikawa rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mikumu Horikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
Mikumu Horikawa got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mikumu Horikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Horikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Horikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Horikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Horikawa at even-par for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Horikawa hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Horikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Horikawa at 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Horikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horikawa to 3 under for the round.
