In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a 279 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadley's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.