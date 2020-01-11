  • Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley rolls in a 50-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley jars 50-foot birdie putt at the Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley rolls in a 50-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.