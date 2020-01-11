-
Peter Malnati shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati sticks approach to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati nearly holes out from 170 yards out, landing his ball inside 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Peter Malnati hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Malnati's 205 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
