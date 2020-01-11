In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert Streb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Streb's 95 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Streb's his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Streb's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.

Streb got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Streb got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.