Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Reed's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Reed chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Reed got to the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt to save par. This put Reed at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Reed's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.