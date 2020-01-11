-
Patrick Reed shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed chips in for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Reed chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Reed's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Reed chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Reed got to the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt to save par. This put Reed at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Reed's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.
