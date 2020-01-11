In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

Swafford got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Swafford's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 176 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.