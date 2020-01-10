-
Andrew Putnam putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam sinks birdie putt from the fringe at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam drains a 21-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Andrew Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Putnam's 72 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Putnam's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
