Joseph Bramlett putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Joseph Bramlett had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
