Russell Henley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Henley had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.
