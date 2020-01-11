-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hits the pin with a chip shot, stopping his ball inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt to complete the up-and-down for birdie.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Dahmen's 217 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
Dahmen his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
