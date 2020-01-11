-
Bud Cauley finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Bud Cauley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 10th, Cauley's 70 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
Cauley got a double bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Cauley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cauley had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.
