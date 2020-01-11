In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ortiz's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.