Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
