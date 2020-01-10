Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoag had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoag's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hoag's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hoag hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.