-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Sloan's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Sloan's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.