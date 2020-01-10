In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Thomas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's tee shot went 152 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thomas's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.