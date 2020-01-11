-
Ben Martin shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Martin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 fifth, Martin's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Martin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Martin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Martin had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Martin's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
