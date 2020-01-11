-
Andrew Landry shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 13 over for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Landry's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Landry to 6 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Landry's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 6 over for the round.
