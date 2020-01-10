-
Chris Baker shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Chris Baker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Baker had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Baker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.
At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Baker got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Baker to even-par for the round.
