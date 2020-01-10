-
Keegan Bradley shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
