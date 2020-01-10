In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 third, Russell Knox's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Knox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Knox's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.