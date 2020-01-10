-
-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Mark Anderson cards eagle at No. 9 at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mark Anderson sinks a 22-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
Mark Anderson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Anderson missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Anderson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Anderson at 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.