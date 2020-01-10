In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Vince Covello hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Vince Covello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vince Covello to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Covello's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Covello got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Covello to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Covello's 210 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Covello to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Covello chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Covello to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Covello chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Covello to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Covello chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Covello at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Covello had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Covello to 3 under for the round.