Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hideki Matsuyama hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Hideki Matsuyama had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
