Satoshi Kodaira finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira drains 31-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Satoshi Kodaira sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Kodaira got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.
