-
-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kyoung-Hoon Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.