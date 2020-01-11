-
Shugo Imahira shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Shugo Imahira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.
Imahira got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Imahira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Imahira to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Imahira's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 1 over for the round.
