Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 5 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire's his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Kizzire had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
