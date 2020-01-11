In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament.

Gligic got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gligic's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gligic to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

Gligic got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.

Gligic tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 4 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 6 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 5 over for the round.