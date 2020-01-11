-
-
Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Merritt hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Merritt's 128 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.