Rhein Gibson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Rhein Gibson sinks 23-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rhein Gibson drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
Gibson tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gibson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Gibson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 11 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gibson to 1 under for the round.
