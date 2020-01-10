Eric Dugas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Dugas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dugas to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Dugas's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Dugas got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dugas to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Dugas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dugas to 4 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Dugas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dugas to 5 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Dugas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dugas to 6 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Dugas went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dugas to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Dugas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dugas at 8 over for the round.