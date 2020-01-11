In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Hahn got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hahn's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 5 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 6 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 5 over for the round.