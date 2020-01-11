-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 10th, Tway's 80 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
Tway hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
